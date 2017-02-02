* Wheat falls after biggest one-day gain since late-Dec. * Corn, soybeans tick lower as plentiful supplies weigh By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Chicago wheat futures eased on Thursday as the market took a breather following its biggest one-day rally in a month, driven by short-covering and technical buying. Corn and soybeans also lost ground after closing higher on Wednesday. Grain and oilseed markets were unable to rise further with plentiful global supplies and improved outlook for South America crops capping gains. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract gave up 0.2 percent to $4.33 a bushel by 0311 GMT after Wednesday's three percent rise, the biggest since Dec. 27. Soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $10.35 a bushel and corn lost 0.3 percent to $3.67-1/4 a bushel. "The weather in Argentina is largely favourable for soybeans and corn, apart from some localized flooding," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale. "Trade disputes between U.S. and its major agricultural importers like Mexico and China can become another negative catalyst for prices in the near term." Soybeans, which climbed to a six-month high last month, are coming under pressure with the weather now improving in Argentina. Brazil is on track for a record crop of more than 100 million tonnes. U.S. farmers and grain handlers may be stuck with a bigger-than-expected portion of the massive stockpile of corn and soybeans harvested last fall as uncertainty about trade polices under U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to up-end exports. On the technical front CBOT wheat is expected to test a resistance at $4.35-1/2 per bushel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising more to the next resistance at $4.41-1/2, according to Wang Tao, Reuters analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soybean futures on Wednesday. Estimates of net fund buying in corn ranged from 8,000 to 20,000 contracts, in wheat from 4,000 to 14,000 and in soybeans from 4,000 to 10,000 contracts. Grains prices at 0311 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 433.00 -0.75 -0.17% +4.59% 417.92 61 CBOT corn 367.25 -1.00 -0.27% +2.66% 358.41 60 CBOT soy 1035.00 -1.75 -0.17% +1.20% 1029.75 45 CBOT rice 9.53 $0.00 -0.05% -2.46% $9.71 34 WTI crude 53.63 -$0.25 -0.46% +1.90% $52.80 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.079 $0.010 +0.89% +0.87% USD/AUD 0.7641 0.009 +1.18% +1.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)