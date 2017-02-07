SYDNEY, Feb 7 U.S. soybean prices rose on Tuesday, with strong demand for U.S. exports pushing two-day gains to nearly 1.5 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.43 percent to $10.40-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures were little changed at $3.64 a bushel, after closing the previous session down 0.4 percent. * The most active wheat futures were little changed at $4.22-3/4 a bushel, having ended Monday down 1.8 percent. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday reported weekly soybean export inspections of 1.636 million tonnes, topping market forecasts that ranged from 900,000 to 1.2 million. * It also revised its week-ago soy export inspections total to 1.637 million tonnes from 1.631 million. * Wheat prices were pressured by ample global supply. * Brazil, traditionally one of the world's largest wheat importers, has exported several shipments of the grain recently as a large domestic crop and a government subsidy make the exports competitive abroad, according to data from ports. * The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments report released on Friday afternoon showed non-commercial traders reverted to a net short position in CBOT corn in the week to Jan. 31. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stood near a 10-week low against the yen early on Tuesday as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven Japanese currency, while the euro languished on French political woes. * Oil fell on Monday as ample U.S. supplies and excess speculative length outweighed OPEC output curbs and rising tensions between the United States and Iran. * U.S. stocks slipped on Monday, led by the energy sector as oil prices dropped, while investors awaited the next run of major earnings reports and sought further clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies. DATA (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial output Dec 0745 France Trade data Dec 1330 US Trade data Dec 1500 US Job openings and labor turnover Dec 2000 US Consumer credit Dec Grains prices at 0151 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 422.75 0.25 +0.06% -1.74% 421.45 46 CBOT corn 364.00 0.25 +0.07% -0.34% 360.53 50 CBOT soy 1040.50 4.50 +0.43% +1.31% 1032.27 50 CBOT rice 9.49 $0.00 +0.00% -0.63% $9.69 32 WTI crude 53.21 $0.20 +0.38% -1.15% $52.94 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.073 -$0.002 -0.20% -0.50% USD/AUD 0.7638 -0.002 -0.25% -0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)