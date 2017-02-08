SYDNEY, Feb 8 U.S. soybeans edged up on
Wednesday to hit a near two-week high as strong demand for U.S.
supplies pushed the oilseed to its third consecutive gain.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.2 percent to $10.44-1/2 a bushel, near the
session high of $10.45-1/2 a bushel - the highest since Jan. 27.
Soybeans firmed 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures contract was little
changed at $3.68-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.3 percent in the
previous session.
* The most active wheat futures contract was also
little changed at $4.30-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2 percent
on Tuesday.
* Soybeans were supported by strong export demand for U.S.
supplies.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and
demand report, is set for release on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro nursed losses in Asian trading on Wednesday,
pressured by political woes in Europe ahead of elections that
checked its recent ascent against the dollar.
* Oil prices dropped on Wednesday to extend falls from the
previous day, as a massive increase in U.S. fuel inventories and
a slump in Chinese demand implied that global crude markets
remain oversupplied despite OPEC-led efforts to cut output.
* The S&P 500 ended barely higher on Tuesday while the
Nasdaq managed to scratch out a new record as gains in big tech
names countered energy declines.
DATA (GMT)
1200 US Mortgage refinancing index weekly
Grains prices at 0144 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 430.50 -0.25 -0.06% +1.00% 412.27 57
CBOT corn 368.25 -0.25 -0.07% +2.79% 355.94 61
CBOT soy 1044.50 1.75 +0.17% +0.41% 1026.35 55
CBOT rice 9.39 -$0.04 -0.37% -5.91% $9.77 28
WTI crude 51.53 -$0.64 -1.23% -2.79% $52.32 35
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.069 $0.008 +0.80% +0.41%
USD/AUD 0.7629 0.015 +2.06% +1.73%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)