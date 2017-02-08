SYDNEY, Feb 8 U.S. soybeans edged up on Wednesday to hit a near two-week high as strong demand for U.S. supplies pushed the oilseed to its third consecutive gain. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.2 percent to $10.44-1/2 a bushel, near the session high of $10.45-1/2 a bushel - the highest since Jan. 27. Soybeans firmed 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures contract was little changed at $3.68-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.3 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures contract was also little changed at $4.30-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 2 percent on Tuesday. * Soybeans were supported by strong export demand for U.S. supplies. * The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report, is set for release on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed losses in Asian trading on Wednesday, pressured by political woes in Europe ahead of elections that checked its recent ascent against the dollar. * Oil prices dropped on Wednesday to extend falls from the previous day, as a massive increase in U.S. fuel inventories and a slump in Chinese demand implied that global crude markets remain oversupplied despite OPEC-led efforts to cut output. * The S&P 500 ended barely higher on Tuesday while the Nasdaq managed to scratch out a new record as gains in big tech names countered energy declines. DATA (GMT) 1200 US Mortgage refinancing index weekly Grains prices at 0144 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 430.50 -0.25 -0.06% +1.00% 412.27 57 CBOT corn 368.25 -0.25 -0.07% +2.79% 355.94 61 CBOT soy 1044.50 1.75 +0.17% +0.41% 1026.35 55 CBOT rice 9.39 -$0.04 -0.37% -5.91% $9.77 28 WTI crude 51.53 -$0.64 -1.23% -2.79% $52.32 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.069 $0.008 +0.80% +0.41% USD/AUD 0.7629 0.015 +2.06% +1.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)