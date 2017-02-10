* Wheat up 3 pct this week as USDA cuts supply outlook * Soybeans eye 1st weekly gain in three on China demand (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Chicago wheat futures on Friday were poised to post a second week of gains with the grain trading at its highest in seven months on a U.S. forecast for lower global supplies. Corn is also up for a second week in a row, while soybeans are set to end this week on a positive note, supported by strong Chinese demand, after declining for the last two weeks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its estimate of world wheat ending stocks for 2016/17 to 248.61 million tonnes from 253.29 million tonnes. The agency cited reduction to harvest expectations in India and Kazakhstan as the reason for the drop. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade is up more than 3 percent this week, set for a second straight weekly gain and the biggest in five. The front-month wheat contract climbed to $4.44 a bushel, matching Thursday's seven-month high. Soybeans are up 2.4 percent this week in what would mark their first such gain in three. Corn is up more than 1 percent for the week. "The USDA cut their global wheat inventory forecast almost 2 percent to universal surprise," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Lower inventories are obviously a plus for prices. Yet we are somewhat sceptical that the news is worth an extra two-and-half to 3 percent on wheat prices." For the United States, the agriculture department raised its wheat export forecast for the 2016/17 season by 50 million bushels, citing a strong pace of export shipments. That resulted in a reduction in ending stocks for the year to 1.139 billion bushels, compared to analyst expectations for 1.186 billion. Soybeans have been supported in recent sessions by strong Chinese demand. China, the world's largest soybean buyer, imported 7.66 million tonnes of the oilseed in January, highest for the first month since at least 2010. Purchases were down 14.9 percent from nine million tonnes in December. The USDA also cut its estimate for Argentine soybean production to 55.5 million tonnes, down from 57.0 million in January. But that was above the Rosario grain exchange estimate of 54.5 million tonnes on Wednesday. The U.S. agency kept its estimate for Brazil's 2016/17 soy output unchanged at 104 million tonnes, compared to a forecast out of Brazil earlier on Thursday for a record of 105.6 million. The USDA also slashed its estimate for U.S. corn ending stocks. Grains prices at 0353 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 443.25 -0.25 -0.06% +2.90% 424.14 68 CBOT corn 369.00 -0.50 -0.14% +0.14% 361.98 59 CBOT soy 1051.00 0.50 +0.05% +0.79% 1035.23 59 CBOT rice 9.49 $0.01 +0.11% +0.64% $9.69 42 WTI crude 53.08 $0.08 +0.15% +1.41% $52.82 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.066 -$0.012 -1.11% -0.90% USD/AUD 0.7647 -0.004 -0.47% -0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)