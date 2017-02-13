SYDNEY, Feb 13 U.S. wheat edged down on Monday to retreat from a seven-month high touched in the previous session, but U.S. government forecasts of smaller-than-expected global supply kept a floor under prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.4 percent to $4.47-1/4 a bushel. They closed up 1.2 percent on Friday, after hitting their strongest since July 13 at $4.50-3/4. * The most active corn futures eased 0.2 percent to $3.73-1/4 a bushel. They gained 1.4 percent in the previous session, when they marked their highest since July 14 at $3.75-1/2. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.3 percent to $10.55-3/4 a bushel. They closed up 0.8 percent on Friday, after hitting their highest since Jan. 24 at $10.63-1/2. * Wheat and corn draw support from a cut in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's supply forecasts for the 2016/17 season. * The government reduced its corn supply outlook due to increased use in ethanol production and held its U.S. soybean forecast steady. * The USDA cut its estimate of world wheat ending stocks for 2016-17, largely due to reduced harvest estimates for India and Kazakhstan, although global inventories would still be at a record. MARKET NEWS * The dollar gained against the yen early on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly. * Oil prices dipped on Monday on signs that global fuel markets remained bloated despite OPEC-led crude production cuts that have been more successful than most initially expected. Grains prices at 0146 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 447.25 -1.75 -0.39% +0.85% 427.15 70 CBOT corn 373.75 -0.75 -0.20% +1.15% 363.67 67 CBOT soy 1055.75 -3.25 -0.31% +0.50% 1038.06 61 CBOT rice 9.54 -$0.03 -0.31% +0.63% $9.69 47 WTI crude 53.73 -$0.13 -0.24% +1.38% $52.84 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.062 -$0.002 -0.14% -0.29% USD/AUD 0.7664 0.000 -0.07% +0.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)