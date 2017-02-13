* Wheat eases from 7-month top as ample world supplies weigh * Soybeans weighed down by record Brazilian production (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Chicago wheat lost ground on Monday, snapping four sessions of gains and falling from its highest in seven months as ample world supplies weighed on the market. Soybeans slid as all-time high Brazilian production anchored the market which had found support last week in strong Chinese demand, while corn edged lower after closing higher on Friday. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract dropped 0.5 percent to $4.46-3/4 a bushel by 0326 GMT. The market closed up 1.2 percent on Friday, after hitting its strongest since July 13 at $4.50-3/4. Corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.74 a bushel and soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $10.55-1/4 a bushel. Wheat has been drawing support from a cut in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's supply forecasts for the 2016/17 season. The government reduced its corn supply outlook due to increased use in ethanol production and held its U.S. soybean forecast steady. The USDA cut its estimate of world wheat ending stocks for 2016-17, largely due to reduced harvest estimates for India and Kazakhstan, although global inventories would still be at a record. "There is a break in the upside trend which we saw in wheat after the USDA report and improving demand for U.S. wheat," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "If you look at it, there are plenty of supplies around in most exporting countries which will limit the upside potential." The soybean market was supported by strong Chinese demand, but record Brazilian supplies hitting the market are likely to weigh on prices. China, the world's top soy buyer, imported 7.66 million tonnes of soybeans in January, the highest for the month since at least 2010, customs data showed on Friday, as delayed shipments arrived during the month and crushing demand remained strong. In news, severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear. Blizzards, avalanches and heavy rain in recent weeks have hit transport of corn, soy and wheat to ports where they head for the lucrative Asian market, adding to the struggles that have plagued U.S. exporters since harvest. Grains prices at 0326 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 446.75 -2.25 -0.50% +0.73% 427.13 69 CBOT corn 374.00 -0.50 -0.13% +1.22% 363.68 69 CBOT soy 1055.25 -3.75 -0.35% +0.45% 1038.04 60 CBOT rice 9.48 -$0.08 -0.89% +0.05% $9.69 42 WTI crude 53.84 -$0.02 -0.04% +1.58% $52.85 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.062 -$0.002 -0.22% -0.37% USD/AUD 0.7667 0.000 -0.03% +0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)