* Soybeans lose more ground on record Brazilian output * Wheat falls for 1st time in 6 days, corn dips * Australia's produced record wheat crop of 35.13 mln T (Adds details, quotes) SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Chicago soybean futures slid for a second session on Tuesday with the rapidly advancing harvest of a record crop in Brazil and much-needed rains in Argentina weighing on the market. Wheat edged down for the first time in six sessions as ample global supply pulled the market away from its highest level in more than seven months, touched the day before. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.2 percent to $4.51-1/4 a bushel by 0307 GMT. The market closed up 0.7 percent on Monday, after hitting its highest since late June at $4.56 a bushel on the back of fund buying. Soybeans lost 0.5 percent to $10.49-1/2 a bushel and corn dropped 0.4 percent to $3.74 a bushel. Brazil soybean industry group Abiove said it expected local production of the oilseed to hit 104.6 million tonnes in 2016/17, up from its December forecast of 101.7 million. It pegged the country's soybean exports at 58.7 million tonnes. "Brazil's soybean harvest has picked up the pace and is now about 18 percent complete as compared to a five-year average of 11 percent," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Argentina's crop received beneficial rain over the weekend, with additional showers expected this week." The wheat market had rallied to a seven-and-month high as investors covered short positions. Wheat is facing pressure from plentiful global supplies. The Australian Bureau of Agriculture, Resource Economics and Rural Sciences said the country's 2016/17 wheat harvest was a record 35.13 million tonnes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday reported weekly corn export inspections of 1.256 million tonnes, up from 1.124 million tonnes a week ago. The weekly total topped trade forecasts for 900,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and were net sellers of soyoil futures. Grains prices at 0307 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 451.25 -1.00 -0.22% +1.75% 427.28 72 CBOT corn 374.00 -1.50 -0.40% +1.22% 363.68 66 CBOT soy 1049.50 -4.75 -0.45% -0.10% 1037.85 55 CBOT rice 9.49 $0.01 +0.05% +0.16% $9.69 43 WTI crude 53.13 $0.20 +0.38% -1.36% $52.80 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.060 -$0.004 -0.33% -0.48% USD/AUD 0.7672 0.000 +0.04% +0.66% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)