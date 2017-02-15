SYDNEY, Feb 15 U.S. soybean futures on Wednesday edged away from a six-day low touched the session before, although expectations for ample South American production kept a lid on gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybeans futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $10.46 a bushel. They closed down 0.9 percent on Tuesday, after touching their lowest since Feb. 8 at $10.42-1/2 a bushel. * The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.74-1/4 a bushel, having ended the last session down 0.3 percent. * The most active wheat futures climbed 0.1 to $4.50 a bushel, after closing the previous day down 0.6 percent. * Soybean prices have been pressured by expectations of bumper harvests in Brazil and Argentina that will boost competition for U.S. supplies. * Brazil's 2016-17 corn crop should reach a record 89.6 million tonnes as analysts raised expected yields due to favourable weather, according to a Reuters poll. * U.S. farmers have made advance sales of up to half the soybeans they expect to harvest this year, looking to get ahead of the expected record South American crop. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stood tall on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a faster pace of U.S. interest rate increases at her two-day testimony before Congress. * Oil prices pared gains after the settlement Tuesday, as evidence of surging U.S. crude oil stockpiles underscored concerns that shale production might limit the effectiveness of an OPEC-led effort to cut global output. * Major U.S. stock indexes established record highs on Tuesday, led by bank stocks after Yellen said it would be unwise to wait too long to raise interest rates. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Dec 1330 U.S. Consumer prices Jan 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Feb 1330 U.S. Retail sales Jan 1415 U.S. Industrial production Jan 1500 U.S. Business inventories Dec 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Feb 1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers semiannual monetary testimony before the House Financial Services Committee Grains prices at 0131 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 450.00 0.50 +0.11% -0.50% 430.15 69 CBOT corn 374.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.33% 365.08 67 CBOT soy 1046.00 1.00 +0.10% -0.78% 1041.08 53 CBOT rice 9.43 -$0.01 -0.11% -0.63% $9.68 39 WTI crude 53.01 -$0.19 -0.36% +0.15% $52.82 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.058 $0.000 -0.02% -0.21% USD/AUD 0.7663 0.000 +0.04% +0.33% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)