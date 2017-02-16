SYDNEY, Feb 16 U.S. corn futures edged lower on Thursday, retreating from their highest in more than seven months touched the session before, but buying from funds and strong export demand curbed losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade eased 0.4 percent to $3.77-1/4 a bushel. They gained 1.2 percent in the previous session, when prices hit their strongest since July 14 at $3.79 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures were little changed at $10.60-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.6 percent on Wednesday. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.33 percent to $4.53-1/4 a bushel, having closed the last session up 1.2 percent. * U.S. soybean processors ramped up their pace of crushing above market forecasts last month, notching the third busiest January on record, the National Oilseed Processors Association said on Wednesday. * Soybean markets have also been pressured by expectations of bumper South American production. * Australian grain exports likely surged to an all-time monthly high of more than 4 million tonnes last month, smashing the previous record by a third on strong demand from Saudi Arabia, China and India and lower prices amid a bumper crop. MARKET NEWS * The dollar took a breather on Thursday after climbing to a one-month high as a run of upbeat U.S. economic data rekindled expectations of an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve. * Oil prices eased slightly on Wednesday in choppy trade as record high U.S. crude and gasoline inventories fed concerns about a global glut. * Wall Street pushed further into record-high territory on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 notching a seven-session winning streak, helped by a round of robust economic data and ongoing optimism that President Donald Trump will cut corporate taxes. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. Building permits Jan 1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Philly Fed business index Feb Grains prices at 0134 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 453.25 -1.50 -0.33% +0.83% 431.47 70 CBOT corn 377.25 -1.50 -0.40% +0.80% 365.82 69 CBOT soy 1060.75 -0.50 -0.05% +1.51% 1043.10 63 CBOT rice 9.39 -$0.01 -0.05% -0.53% $9.67 37 WTI crude 53.06 -$0.05 -0.09% -0.26% $52.82 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.061 $0.002 +0.15% +0.35% USD/AUD 0.7712 0.000 +0.05% +0.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)