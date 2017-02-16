* Chicago wheat dips after climbing 1.2 pct on Wednesday * Losses is wheat limited by strong demand, fund-buying * Soybean up for 2nd day, corn eases from 7-month top (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Thursday, as the market took a breather after a rally in the previous session that was triggered by fund-buying and strong demand. Soybean rose for a second day, underpinned by a strong pace of U.S. processing, while corn slid form its highest since mid-July. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract fell 0.3 percent to $4.53-1/2 a bushel by 0320 GMT. The market hit its highest since late June on Monday at $4.56. Soybeans added 0.1 percent to $10.62-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.6 percent on Wednesday. Corn gave up 0.3 percent to $3.77-3/4 a bushel after climbing to its highest since July 14 at $3.79 a bushel on Wednesday. The wheat market's decline to a 10-year low in 2016 has discouraged plantings in the United States. "If U.S. wheat prices do not recover, we are again running the risk of losing winter wheat planted area in the next season," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale. "High quality U.S. milling wheat is very much in demand, exports are running very strong." Australian grain exports likely surged to an all-time monthly high of more than 4 million tonnes last month, smashing the previous record by a third on strong demand from Saudi Arabia, China and India and lower prices amid a bumper crop. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said. U.S. soybean processors ramped up their pace of crushing above market forecasts last month, notching the third busiest January on record, the National Oilseed Processors Association said on Wednesday. Soybean markets have been pressured in recent sessions by expectations of a bumper South American production. Grains prices at 0320 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 453.50 -1.25 -0.27% +0.28% 430.27 71 CBOT corn 377.75 -1.00 -0.26% +0.60% 365.20 70 CBOT soy 1062.25 1.00 +0.09% +0.76% 1041.62 64 CBOT rice 9.37 -$0.02 -0.21% -1.21% $9.68 36 WTI crude 53.03 -$0.08 -0.15% -0.32% $52.82 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.061 $0.002 +0.15% -0.24% USD/AUD 0.7706 0.007 +0.89% +0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)