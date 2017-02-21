SYDNEY, Feb 21 U.S. soybeans rose 1 percent on Tuesday, rebounding from a more than two-week low hit in the previous session, as heavy rains in Argentina over the weekend stoked concerns over potential yield losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.94 percent to $10.42-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent on Friday when prices hit a low of $10.31 a bushel - the lowest since Feb. 6. * The most active corn futures rose 0.54 percent to $3.70-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Friday. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.23 percent to $4.40 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Friday. * Heavy rains over the weekend soak some soybean crops in Argentina, though local analysts said moisture earlier in the week was beneficial. * Brazil's soybean harvest reached 24.8 percent of planted area by Feb. 17, above the five-year average of 17.1 percent for this time of the year, Safras & Mercado consultancy said on Monday. * The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitment of Traders report, released after the close of the market on Friday, showed speculators expanded their net long position in CBOT corn futures to nearly 81,000 contracts in the week to Feb. 14, their biggest net long since July. * Traders await fresh acreage forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual outlook forum this week. * U.S. wheat was bypassed in an international tender on Friday when Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 360,000 tonnes of lower-priced Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian wheat. MARKET NEWS * The euro was on the defensive on Tuesday, under pressure from fears that the French Presidential election could upset the status quo, as rising anti-establishment sentiment surfaced after last year's Brexit and the U.S. election. * U.S. crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Feb 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Feb 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Feb 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Feb Grains prices at 0159 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 440.00 -1.00 -0.23% -1.73% 432.33 49 CBOT corn 370.25 2.00 +0.54% -0.87% 366.33 51 CBOT soy 1042.25 9.75 +0.94% -0.14% 1044.78 51 CBOT rice 9.37 $0.04 +0.37% +0.32% $9.64 41 WTI crude 53.71 $0.31 +0.58% +0.66% $52.81 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.058 -$0.002 -0.24% -0.25% USD/AUD 0.7671 -0.001 -0.20% +0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)