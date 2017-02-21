* Soybeans up 1 pct, potential yield loss after rains in Argentina * Wheat eases for third session on poor demand for U.S. cargoes (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Chicago soybean futures gained almost 1 percent on Tuesday as the market recovered from its lowest in more than two weeks with rains in Argentina raising concerns over potential decline in yields. Wheat slid for a third consecutive session on lack of demand for U.S. shipments, while corn rose around half a percent following two sessions of losses. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract rose 0.9 percent to $10.41-1/2 a bushel by 0307 GMT, having closed down 1.1 percent on Friday when prices hit a low of $10.31 a bushel - the weakest since Feb. 6. Corn rose 0.4 percent to $3.69-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Friday and wheat fell 0.3 percent to $4.39-3/4 a bushel, adding to 1.5 percent decline on Friday. "South America is very a important region for soybeans and when you see reports of weather and flooding, you are going to get a price response," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "How much of that results in yield losses remains to be seen." Heavy rains over the weekend soaked some soybean crops in Argentina, though local analysts said moisture earlier in the week was beneficial. Brazil's soybean harvest reached 24.8 percent of planted area by Feb. 17, above the five-year average of 17.1 percent for this time of the year, said Safras & Mercado consultancy on Monday. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitment of Traders report, released after the close of the market on Friday, showed speculators expanded their net long position in CBOT corn futures to nearly 81,000 contracts in the week to Feb. 14, their biggest net long since July. Traders await fresh acreage forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual outlook forum this week. U.S. wheat was bypassed in an international tender on Friday when Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 360,000 tonnes of lower-priced Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian wheat. India's wheat imports from Russia, France and Ukraine could come to a halt after March, as New Delhi has asked exporters to fumigate their cargoes with methyl bromide, an insect control gas banned in Europe and the Black Sea region. Currently, food shipments are fumigated at India's ports. After March 31, the plant quarantine authority will only accept cargoes fumigated with methyl bromide at the country of export. Grains prices at 0307 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 439.75 -1.25 -0.28% -3.30% 431.73 49 CBOT corn 369.75 1.50 +0.41% -2.38% 365.98 50 CBOT soy 1041.50 9.00 +0.87% -1.86% 1043.50 50 CBOT rice 9.41 $0.07 +0.75% +0.16% $9.66 46 WTI crude 53.73 $0.33 +0.62% +0.69% $52.81 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.058 -$0.003 -0.28% -0.85% USD/AUD 0.7673 0.000 +0.05% -0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)