SYDNEY, Feb 22 U.S. soybean prices rose on Wednesday to move away from a three-week low touched the session before, but gains were checked as favourable growing weather in South America stoked expectations of ample global supply. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade, for March, gained 0.3 percent to $10.29-1/2 a bushel. They closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday, after marking the lowest since Feb. 1 at $10.26 a bushel. * The most active corn futures climbed 0.2 percent to $3.70 a bushel, having climbed 0.3 percent in the previous session, when prices hit their weakest since Feb. 8 at $3.66-1/2. * The most active wheat futures were little changed at $8.81-3/4 a bushel. They ended down 1.1 percent on Tuesday, when prices touched their lowest since Feb. 9 at $4.35. * Local weather analysts said heavy weekend rains in Argentina would probably benefit crops, easing earlier fears that the damp could threaten yields. * Favourable weather in Brazil, which is forecast to harvest a record-large soybean crop, added to bearish sentiment on prices. * Weekly export data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture supported wheat prices. * The government reported export inspections of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 558,252 tonnes, topping a range of trade expectations for 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * The USDA on Tuesday said private exporters in the last day had sold 111,200 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged down in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. * U.S. oil prices held near seven-week highs on Wednesday after OPEC signalled optimism over its deal with other producers including Russia to curb production. * U.S. stocks rose to record highs on Tuesday, boosted by strong earnings reports from Wal-Mart and Home Depot and continued optimism about the economic agenda of President Donald Trump. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Jan 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb 0930 Britain GDP 2nd release Q4 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan 1900 Minutes of Federal Reserve's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting Grains prices at 0154 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 437.75 1.75 +0.40% -0.74% 432.55 47 CBOT corn 370.00 0.75 +0.20% +0.48% 366.63 49 CBOT soy 1029.50 3.25 +0.32% -0.29% 1045.06 43 CBOT rice 9.43 $0.00 +0.00% +0.96% $9.64 49 WTI crude 54.44 $0.11 +0.20% +1.95% $52.90 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.055 $0.002 +0.16% -0.54% USD/AUD 0.7693 0.002 +0.25% +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)