* Soybean gains checked by ample global supplies * Corn rebounds from two-week low * Wheat firms on strong demand for U.S. supplies By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 22 U.S. soybeans edged up for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday to move away from a three-week low, though ample global supply capped gains. Corn inched away from its weakest level in three weeks touched in the previous session, while wheat prices also crept up. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade, for March, rose 0.1 percent to $10.27-1/4 a bushel. They closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday, after marking the lowest since Feb. 1 at $10.26 a bushel. Analysts said soybean prices remain under pressure as heavy rains in Argentina ease concerns about dry weather in some parts of one of the world's top exporters of the oilseed. "Forecasters say some isolated flooding may have occurred in parts of Cordoba and Entre Rios, but so far the market appears unperturbed," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Favourable weather in Brazil, which is forecast to harvest a record-large soybean crop, added to bearish sentiment on prices. The most active wheat futures climbed 0.4 percent to$4.37-3/4 a bushel. They ended down 1.1 percent on Tuesday, when prices touched their lowest since Feb. 9 at $4.35. Weekly export data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supported wheat prices. The government reported export inspections of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 558,252 tonnes, topping a range of trade expectations for 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes. The most active corn futures climbed 0.3 percent to $3.70-1/4 a bushel, having advanced 0.3 percent in the previous session, when prices hit their weakest since Feb. 8 at $3.66-1/2 a bushel. The USDA on Tuesday said private exporters in the last day had sold 111,200 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations. Grains prices at 0327 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 437.75 1.75 +0.40% -0.74% 432.55 47 CBOT corn 370.25 1.00 +0.27% +0.54% 366.64 50 CBOT soy 1027.25 1.00 +0.10% -0.51% 1044.98 41 CBOT rice 9.43 $0.00 +0.00% +0.96% $9.64 49 WTI crude 54.53 $0.20 +0.37% +2.12% $52.90 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.055 $0.001 +0.11% -0.58% USD/AUD 0.7691 0.002 +0.22% +0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)