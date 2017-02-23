* Ample global supplies pressure soybeans * USDA expected to raise forecast for soybean plantings * Corn flat, wheat edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 23 U.S. soybeans edged up from a three-week low on Tuesday, but were capped by plentiful global supplies and an expected forecast for increased plantings in a widely watched U.S. government report. Wheat edged higher, extending gains into a second consecutive session, while corn was little changed. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.3 percent to $10.25-1/2 a bushel, having earlier hit a low of $10.22 a bushel - the lowest since Feb. 1. Soybeans closed down 0.3 percent on Wednesday. Despite the slight uptick, analysts said market fundamentals for soybeans remained negative. "There are bumper supplies in South America, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to report an increase in plantings. All the news of the day is bearish for prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The outlook for South American production has been boosted by recent rains, while the harvest is quickly advancing in both Brazil and Argentina. The USDA is due to release updated planting forecasts at its Outlook Forum on Thursday, with the market expecting an increase in soybean sowing. The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.71 a bushel, having gained 0.5 percent in the previous session. The most active wheat futures rose 0.3 percent to $4.42-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Wednesday. Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities bought 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat at an international tender. Grains prices at 0205 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 442.50 1.25 +0.28% +1.49% 433.19 52 CBOT corn 371.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.47% 367.09 51 CBOT soy 1025.50 2.75 +0.27% -0.07% 1045.23 39 CBOT rice 9.44 -$0.02 -0.21% +0.11% $9.63 47 WTI crude 54.04 $0.45 +0.84% -0.04% $52.98 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.055 -$0.00 -0.08% +0.11% 1 USD/AUD 0.7673 -0.003 -0.38% -0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)