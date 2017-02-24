* Soybeans under pressure amid ample global supplies * Wheat falls, set for weekly gain of 2.5 pct * Corn flat, despite lower-than-expected USDA f'cast By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 24 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday after earlier hitting a six-week low as ample global supplies pushed the oilseed towards two-week losses of nearly 5 percent. Wheat edged lower but was set to finish the week up 2.5 percent, while corn was flat. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $10.12-1/2 per bushel, after hitting a six-week low of $10.09-1/2 a bushel earlier in the session. "The news flow of late has turned decidedly more bearish. The U.S. will end season 2016 with a large carryout, estimates of Brazilian 2016 production are still rising, and U.S. planting will be at record levels in 2017," said Madeleine Donlan, analyst, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Soybeans on course to post weekly losses of 2.5 percent, extending two-week losses to nearly 5 percent. Soybeans under pressure after the U.S. Department of Agriculture at its annual outlook conference projected U.S. soybean plantings for 2017 at 88 million acres, a record high if realized. The figure was just above an average of trade expectations in a Reuters poll for 87.6 million. Agroconsult, a Brazilian consultancy, on Wednesday raised its forecast for the country's 2016-17 soy crop to 107.8 million tonnes, up from its Feb. 8 estimate of 105.3 million tonnes. The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to $3.65-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent in the previous session. Corn is down nearly 1 percent for the week, the second straight weekly fall. USDA projected U.S. 2017 plantings at 90 million acres, down 4.3 percent from 2016 and below an average of trade expectations in the Reuters poll for 91.0 million acres. The most active wheat futures fell 0.1 percent to $4.53 a bushel after closing down 0.5 percent on Thursday. Wheat is up more than 2.5 percent for the week, recouping all the losses from the previous week. The USDA projected U.S. total wheat plantings for the 2017 harvest at 46 million acres, below an average of trade expectations in a Reuters poll for 46.85 million acres. Grains prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 453.00 -0.50 -0.11% -0.82% 449.17 46 CBOT corn 365.25 -0.25 -0.07% -1.55% 367.18 40 CBOT soy 1012.50 1.00 +0.10% -1.00% 1044.79 31 CBOT rice 9.43 -$0.04 -0.42% -0.32% $9.62 46 WTI crude 54.31 -$0.14 -0.26% +1.34% $53.06 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.057 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.16% USD/AUD 0.7702 -0.001 -0.14% +0.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)