SYDNEY, April 24 U.S. soybeans rose more than
0.5 percent on Monday as a weaker dollar pushed the oilseed to a
three-week high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.55 percent to $9.66 a bushel, near the
session high of $9.66-3/4 a bushel - the highest since March 30.
Soybeans gained 1.5 percent on Friday.
* The most active corn futures advanced 0.7 percent to
$3.66-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.14 percent in the
previous session.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.83 percent to
$4.24-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Friday.
* Farming agency FranceAgriMer said on Friday that 85
percent of the French soft wheat crop was good to excellent in
the week to April 17, down from 89 percent a week earlier in the
second successive weekly decline.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said private exporters
reported the sale of 146,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to
unknown destinations during the 2016-17 marketing year.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro scaled five-month highs against the dollar in
early Asian trading on Monday after centrist candidate Emmanuel
Macron swept to victory in the first round of the French
presidential election, reducing the risk of an
anti-establishment shock in the final round.
* Oil prices recovered some ground on Monday following last
week's big losses, driven by expectations that OPEC will extend
a pledge to cut output to cover all of 2017, although a
relentless rise in U.S. drilling capped gains.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Apr
1230 U.S. National activity index Mar
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Apr
Grains prices at 0118 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 424.50 3.50 +0.83% +4.49% 425.58 32
CBOT corn 366.25 2.50 +0.69% +2.38% 362.36 41
CBOT soy 966.00 5.25 +0.55% +2.03% 966.50 59
CBOT rice 9.82 $0.05 +0.51% -0.30% $9.95 31
WTI crude 49.88 $0.26 +0.52% -0.78% $50.09 34
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.085 $0.012 +1.16% +1.27%
USD/AUD 0.7555 0.001 +0.17% +0.39%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
