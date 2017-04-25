* Soybeans fall after 2-day rally as U.S. farmers boost seeding * Corn gives up gains, wheat falls for 3rd day on ample supplies (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 25 Chicago soybeans lost ground on Tuesday with the market falling from last session's three-week high as rapid U.S. planting weighed on the market. Corn edged lower, giving up some of Monday's gains, while wheat slid a third session, pressured by ample world supplies. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract fell 0.4 percent to $9.68 a bushel by 0336 GMT. It touched $9.72-1/2 a bushel on Monday, highest since March 29. Corn gave up 0.3 percent to $3.64-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.5 percent in the previous session. Wheat lost 0.3 percent to $4.18 a bushel, after dropping 0.4 percent on Monday and 0.2 percent on Friday. "The crop report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed corn and soybean planting above forecasts," said Kaname Gokon from brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Farmers are expected to continue planting at a strong pace. U.S. Midwest conditions will remain in focus even as we have record South American supplies hitting the market." The USDA said soybean planting was 6 percent complete, well ahead of market forecasts. It pegged corn planting at 17 percent complete as of Sunday, also exceeding market expectations. Wheat was seen at 54 percent good-to-excellent, slightly behind expectations but ample supplies in key export countries continue to drag down wheat futures, which lost nearly 4 percent in March and are down 1.9 percent so far in April. There could be additional pressure on corn with improved weather in Brazil for its winter corn crop. The advance of a cold front in southern Brazil and storms in the centre-west growing region may trigger rains and bolster prospects for the country's winter corn this week, according to weather forecasters. The likelihood of rains in parts of Mato Grosso, Goiás and Minas Gerais will maintain good levels of soil humidity in those regions, according to RuralClima. U.S. export inspections of corn last week came in at 1.45 million tonnes. Year-to-date inspections are 62 percent ahead of a year ago, according to USDA data. Soybean and wheat export inspections were at 634,877 tonnes and 612,536 tonnes, respectively. Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybeans and soymeal contracts on Monday, while they were net sellers wheat and soyoil. Grains prices at 0336 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 418.00 -1.25 -0.30% -0.89% 440.62 17 CBOT corn 364.50 -1.00 -0.27% +0.34% 368.28 38 CBOT soy 968.00 -3.75 -0.39% +0.68% 975.23 56 CBOT rice 9.61 $0.00 +0.00% -1.69% $9.93 16 WTI crude 49.48 $0.25 +0.51% -0.28% $50.11 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.086 -$0.001 -0.06% +1.26% USD/AUD 0.7553 -0.001 -0.17% +0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)