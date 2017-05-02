* Wheat climbs to highest since March 7 at $4.59 a bushel * Corn eases as U.S. farmers boost planting; soybeans firm (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 2 Chicago wheat futures climbed to their highest since early March on Tuesday, building on the biggest one-day rally in almost two years in the previous session after heavy snow threatened to damage the U.S. winter crop. Corn edged lower, with pressure from U.S. farmers making strong planting progress. Chicago wheat gained 5.5 percent on Monday, the biggest daily gain since June 2015, as adverse weather raised more concerns for the crop that is already under stress. The market was trading up 0.4 percent at $4.58 a bushel by 0239 GMT. Corn gave up 0.1 percent to $3.77 a bushel, while soybeans added 0.6 percent to $9.76-1/2 a bushel. "The hard red winter wheat crop is likely to see the bulk of the losses given the storm hit Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Nebraska," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "We expect prices to continue rising, partly because they now look too low, but mostly because of how the market is positioned." Heavy snow in western Kansas and southeastern Colorado is causing wheat lodging, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients. Snow is expected to melt quickly and drier conditions are seen from Thursday to next Tuesday, but a significant storm is then expected to hinder recovery of lodged Plains wheat, it added. The cold weather in the U.S. has added to a spate of unfavourable weather that threatens to curtail global production. Farming agency FranceAgriMer on Friday reported a sharp decline in crop conditions for the French wheat crop. Corn slid, giving up some of last session's gains as U.S. farmers continue to quickly plant crops. Farmers have sown 34 pct of the U.S. corn crop as compared with 17 percent a week ago and at par with five-year average of 34 percent at this time of the year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop progress report. U.S. soybeans were 10 percent planted, up from 6 percent a week ago and above the five-year average pace of 7 percent, the agency said. On Monday, all three commodities benefited from short-covering following a Commodity Futures Trading Commission report released on Friday that showed speculators had built up their biggest bearish bet on record in the grains markets. Grains prices at 0239 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 458.00 2.00 +0.44% +5.96% 439.29 76 CBOT corn 377.00 -0.50 -0.13% +2.86% 368.63 57 CBOT soy 976.50 6.25 +0.64% +2.12% 967.33 63 CBOT rice 9.66 $0.02 +0.21% +2.49% $10.12 34 WTI crude 48.74 -$0.10 -0.20% -1.20% $50.21 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.091 $0.001 +0.11% +0.14% USD/AUD 0.7541 0.002 +0.24% +0.76% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and Biju Dwarakanath)