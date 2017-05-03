* Wheat eases for 2nd day as market takes breather after rally * Corn tick up after Tuesday's 1.5 pct decline, soybeans firm (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 3 Chicago wheat futures slid for a second day on Wednesday, retreating further from a two-month high reached in the last session as abundant global supplies weighed on prices. However, wheat traders are awaiting reports on the damage to the United States' winter wheat crop after a snowstorm hit the U.S. Plains over the weekend and those concerns are providing some price support. Corn edged higher after dropping 1.5 percent on Tuesday although gains were capped by rapid planting progress in the United States. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract fell 0.2 percent to $4.53 a bushel by 0306 GMT. On Tuesday, the market climbed to $4.61-1/2 a bushel, the highest since March 6. Corn gained 0.1 percent to $3.72-3/4 a bushel and soybeans added 0.2 percent to $9.70-1/4 a bushel. "Market is awaiting to see the extent of damage for the U.S. hard red winter wheat, but the assessment will take time," said one agricultural commodities analyst. "The upside is limited as globally there is enough wheat." Wheat has been underpinned by the concerns of frost damage but there are ample grain supplies worldwide to meet any shortfall in U.S. supplies. Strong rains expected in Argentina's upcoming 2017-18 crop year are expected to benefit key soybean, wheat and corn crops while farmers stay alert for floods that put 1 million hectares out of production last season, local meteorologists said on Tuesday. U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co. said on Tuesday that massive global grain stocks are making it difficult to turn a profit trading grain internationally, sending its shares plummeting by their most in eight years. For corn, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday that U.S. farmers had sown 34 percent of their corn crop, in line with the five-year average and more than analysts had been expecting. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans on Tuesday, traders said. They were also net sellers of soymeal and net buyers of soyoil. Grains prices at 0306 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 453.00 -1.00 -0.22% +4.80% 439.13 74 CBOT corn 372.75 0.50 +0.13% +1.71% 368.48 52 CBOT soy 970.25 1.50 +0.15% +1.46% 967.12 55 CBOT rice 9.56 -$0.05 -0.47% +1.43% $10.12 33 WTI crude 48.07 $0.41 +0.86% -2.55% $50.19 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 $0.004 +0.32% +0.35% USD/AUD 0.7517 -0.001 -0.08% +0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)