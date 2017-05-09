SYDNEY, May 9 U.S. wheat inched higher on Tuesday to move away from an 11-day low touched in the previous session, but gains were checked as the U.S. government pegged the condition of crops above market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.23 percent to $4.34-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.9 percent on Monday when prices hit their lowest since April 28 at $4.32-3/4 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures climbed 0.13 percent to $9.66 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures advanced 0.2 percent to $3.66-1/2 a bushel, after ending down 1.3 percent in the previous session when prices touched their weakest since April 28 at $3.65 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report rated 53 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition. The figure was down from 54 percent the previous week, but above an average of analyst expectations for 51 percent. * Wheat has been pressured by forecasts of favourable weather for U.S. crops. * The USDA said the U.S. corn crop was 47 percent planted as of Sunday, behind the five-year average of 52 percent, but ahead of an average of analyst estimates for 44 percent. * The USDA said the U.S. soybean crop was 14 percent planted, lagging the five-year average of 17 percent. * Soybean imports to China in April rose 13.4 percent from a year ago, supported by strong demand from the soymeal industry, data from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. MARKET NEWS * The euro pulled back from recent six-month highs on Tuesday, but remained well-supported as fading worries over political populism and signs of improving economic conditions in Europe bolstered investor confidence. * Oil prices rose on Monday in volatile trading, bolstered by statements from major oil-producing countries suggesting that OPEC and non-OPEC supply cuts could be extended into 2018. * The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after briefly touching a record high, while Wall Street's "fear gauge" dropped to its lowest in over two decades following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output Mar 0600 Germany Trade data Mar 1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Apr 1400 U.S. Wholesale sales Mar Grains prices at 0048 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 434.50 1.00 +0.23% -1.75% 439.26 43 CBOT corn 366.75 0.75 +0.20% -1.08% 369.29 42 CBOT soy 966.00 1.25 +0.13% -0.72% 962.44 47 CBOT rice 9.94 -$0.01 -0.05% +0.35% $10.09 60 WTI crude 46.62 $0.19 +0.41% +0.87% $49.97 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.092 $0.000 +0.02% -0.65% USD/AUD 0.7390 0.000 +0.05% -0.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)