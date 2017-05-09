* Improving weather for storm-hit U.S. wheat crop * Corn, soybeans tick up; U.S. planting lags average pace (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 9 Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday with the market still under pressure a day after deep losses were sparked by improved weather conditions for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybeans edged higher, meanwhile, as U.S. planting lagged the average pace for the last five years although the improved weather outlook capped gains. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract slid 0.1 percent to $4.33 a bushel by 0301 GMT, having lost almost 2 percent on Monday when prices hit their lowest since April 28 at $4.32-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans rose a quarter of a cent to $9.65 a bushel, and corn advanced 0.1 percent to $3.66-1/4 a bushel. "Chicago prices have now given up all the gains made after storms in U.S. winter wheat regions a couple of weekends ago," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "(For corn), weather forecasters are suggesting there will be opportunities for soggy places to dry down and allow fieldwork." The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report rated 53 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition. The figure was down from 54 percent the previous week, but above an average of analyst expectations for 51 percent. The USDA said the U.S. corn crop was 47 percent planted as of Sunday, behind the five-year average of 52 percent, but ahead of an average of analyst estimates for 44 percent. The agency said the U.S. soybean crop was 14 percent planted, lagging the five-year average of 17 percent. Strong soybean demand from top importer China helped to underpin the market, with its April imports up 13.4 percent from a year ago, data from the country's General Administration of Customs showed. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday, traders said. They were small net buyers of soyoil. Grains prices at 0301 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 433.00 -0.50 -0.12% -2.09% 439.21 43 CBOT corn 366.25 0.25 +0.07% -1.21% 369.28 45 CBOT soy 965.00 0.25 +0.03% -0.82% 962.41 47 CBOT rice 9.89 -$0.05 -0.55% +0.25% $10.09 60 WTI crude 46.48 $0.05 +0.11% +0.56% $49.97 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 $0.000 +0.03% -0.64% USD/AUD 0.7360 -0.003 -0.35% -0.78% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)