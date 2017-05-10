* Soybeans extend gains into a second consecutive session * USDA to issue latest supply and demand report on Wednesday * Corn edges higher, wheat unchanged By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 10 U.S. soybeans were on track for their second consecutive session of gains on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, though traders largely remained on the sidelines ahead of a widely watched U.S. government report. Corn edged higher, while wheat was unchanged after falling nearly 1 percent in the previous session. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.15 percent to $9.75-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Tuesday. "The market is cautious of taking positions ahead the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report later in the session," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trading Australasia. The USDA's supply/demand report on Wednesday will include the government's first official crop production and usage estimates for the 2017/18 marketing year. Wet conditions that have slowed planting in some crop areas added support. The USDA on Monday said the U.S. soybean crop was 14 percent planted, behind the five-year average of 17 percent and below an average of analyst expectations for 16 percent. The most active corn futures advanced 0.1 percent to $3.66-3/4 a bushel, after gaining 0.1 percent in the previous session. The most active wheat futures remained unchanged at $4.29-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent on Tuesday. The government also reported that the U.S. spring wheat crop was 54 percent planted, behind the five-year average of 60 percent, but well above the average trade expectation of 45 percent. Wheat remained under pressure on fears of widespread production losses as a result of a recent frost ease. Grains prices at 0408 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 429.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.92% 438.70 48 CBOT corn 366.75 0.25 +0.07% +0.20% 369.38 46 CBOT soy 975.50 1.50 +0.15% +1.11% 962.48 60 CBOT rice 9.90 $0.03 +0.30% +0.35% $10.09 57 WTI crude 46.16 $0.28 +0.61% -0.58% $49.87 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.090 $0.002 +0.21% -0.25% USD/AUD 0.7364 0.002 +0.27% -0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)