* Soybeans lose ground as USDA projects higher supplies * Corn eases after rally, tighter supply outlook limits decline (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 11 Chicago soybean futures slid for a second session on Thursday under pressure from a key U.S. government report forecasting higher supplies. Wheat was up for a second day on a lower U.S. production outlook while corn eased, retreating from last session's near one-week high reached on forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for smaller-than-expected global supplies. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract fell 0.3 percent to $9.67-3/4 a bushel by 0337 GMT, having closed down 0.4 percent on Wednesday. Corn declined 0.1 percent to $3.73-1/4 a bushel, having climbed 2 percent in the previous session to its highest since May 4 and wheat gained 0.1 percent to $4.32-1/4 a bushel. U.S. soybean ending stocks were seen rising to an 11-year high in the 2017/18 crop year following another bumper harvest, the USDA said on Wednesday. Corn stocks were seen declining slightly but remaining plentiful. Wheat stocks were seen falling due to production dropping to its lowest level in 11 years. The agency pegged 2017/18 soybean ending stocks at 480 million bushels. If realised, it would be the biggest since the 2006/07 crop year and the third-biggest ever. The USDA pegged world corn ending stocks at 195.27 million tonnes. The figure was down from 223.90 million expected at the end of 2016/17 and below an average of analyst estimates for 209.72 million. The USDA's forecasts of domestic corn ending stocks for both 2016/17 and 2017/18 also came in below the average trade expectations. "The USDA report showed that there will be lot less of grains around next year. We are in for a lot more volatility as there is a debate around whether the world will build stocks or not," said Ole Houe, an analyst with brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. "Soybeans have been too high for too long. The market should be more close to $9 a bushel." The USDA pegged the 2017/18 wheat harvest at 1.820 billion bushels, down from 2.310 billion bushels a year earlier. That would mark the smallest U.S. wheat harvest since the 2006/07 marketing year, when farmers produced 1.808 billion bushels. Production of hard red winter wheat, the largest wheat crop, was seen falling to 737 million bushels from 1.082 billion bushels a year ago. Analysts had been expecting total wheat production of 1.859 billion bushels. Grains prices at 0337 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 432.25 0.50 +0.12% +0.64% 438.44 51 CBOT corn 373.25 -0.50 -0.13% +1.84% 369.89 54 CBOT soy 967.75 -2.50 -0.26% -0.64% 961.91 53 CBOT rice 10.31 $0.03 +0.24% +4.67% $10.27 75 WTI crude 47.52 $0.19 +0.40% +3.57% $49.85 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.087 $0.001 +0.07% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.7344 -0.002 -0.26% +0.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)