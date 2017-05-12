SYDNEY, May 12 U.S. soybeans held steady on Friday but the oilseed was poised to record its biggest one-week fall in six weeks as forecasts for record global production weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade down nearly 1 percent for the week, the biggest seven-day fall in six weeks. * The most active corn futures down nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the first weekly fall in three weeks. * The most active wheat futures down more than 1.5 percent, the first weekly slide in three weeks. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged world soybean ending stocks for both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 marketing years above trade expectations on Wednesday. * Brazilian statistics agency Conab raised its estimate of the country's 2016-17 crop to 113 million tonnes, from 110.2 million last month. * The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange raised its estimate of Argentina's crop to 57.5 million tonnes, from 56.5 million previously. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the last week at 222,600 tonnes (old and new marketing years combined), the lowest for a single week since June 2014. MARKET NEWS * The dollar fell for the first time in five days against the yen on Thursday, as investors consolidated recent gains, with concerns related to the fallout of U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected dismissal of Federal Bureau of Investigation chief James Comey also undermining the currency. * Oil prices rose for a second day on Thursday, closing more than 1 percent higher as support grew for OPEC output cuts a day after the U.S. government reported a big draw in crude inventories, boosting confidence that a global glut might diminish. * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after worse-than-expected sales drops at Macy's and Kohl's sparked a selloff in shares of department stores and stirred fears that consumers are not spending enough to drive strong economic growth. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GDP flash Q1 0900 Euro zone Industrial production Mar 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Apr 1230 U.S. Retail sales Apr 1400 U.S. Business inventories Mar 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index May Grains prices at 0102 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 435.50 1.75 +0.40% +0.87% 438.42 53 CBOT corn 369.75 0.50 +0.14% -1.07% 369.96 47 CBOT soy 965.75 -0.50 -0.05% -0.46% 961.60 48 CBOT rice 10.68 $0.04 +0.38% +3.84% $10.13 82 WTI crude 47.87 $0.04 +0.08% +1.14% $49.77 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.086 $0.000 +0.03% -0.02% USD/AUD 0.7373 0.000 -0.04% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sonali Paul)