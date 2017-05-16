* Wheat at lowest since April 25, falls for 3rd straight day * Concerns ease about U.S. storm damage, ample global supplies * Corn loses more ground on rapid pace of U.S. planting (Recasts on wheat; adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 16 Chicago wheat slid for a third consecutive session on Tuesday to its weakest since April 25, with easing concerns about crop-damage from a snowstorm in the United States and plentiful global supplies weighing on the market. Corn slipped for a second session as U.S. farmers plant the crop at a faster pace than average, while soybean prices edged lower after closing marginally higher. "The wheat market seems to be 'disappointed' with how little crop damage was done by storms a few weeks back," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Canada's prairies and some of China's wheat regions remain on our watchlist, but neither is important enough for now to add any premium to prices." The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract had fallen 0.2 percent to 4.22-1/4 a bushel by 0251 GMT. That was near its session-low of $4.21-1/4 a bushel, the weakest since April 25. Corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.66-3/4 a bushel, after earlier touching its lowest since May 10 at $3.66-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans gave up 0.1 percent to $9.64-1/2 a bushel. Historically high wheat stockpiles across most exporting countries are likely to keep a lid on wheat futures. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. corn crop was 71 percent planted, just ahead of the five-year average of 70 percent and above the average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll of 68 percent. Improved U.S. weather in recent days helped corn planting in the Midwest, although showers will return this week. The agency said soybean planting was 32 percent complete, matching the five-year average and above the average expectation of 28 percent in the Reuters poll. CBOT soybeans face pressure from a smaller-than-expected monthly U.S. soybean crush figure. The National Oilseed Processors Association said its members crushed 139.1 million bushels of soybeans in April, down from 153.06 million bushels in March. Analysts had been expecting an April crush of 145.7 million bushels, based on an average of estimates in a Reuters survey. NOPA's crush figure suggests the USDA may make a downward revision to U.S. soy crush estimate for the 2016-17 marketing year, analysts said. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn and wheat futures on Monday and net buyers of soybeans, traders said. Grains prices at 0251 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 422.25 -1.00 -0.24% -2.65% 437.63 46 CBOT corn 366.75 -1.00 -0.27% -0.68% 369.88 56 CBOT soy 964.50 -0.75 -0.08% -0.18% 961.78 59 CBOT rice 10.68 $0.04 +0.42% +0.33% $10.14 80 WTI crude 49.03 $0.18 +0.37% +2.49% $49.67 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.006 +0.50% +1.12% USD/AUD 0.7412 0.003 +0.37% +0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)