SYDNEY, May 17 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Wednesday, retreating from a six-day high touched in the previous session, as ample global supplies weigh on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $9.75 a bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a high of $9.77-1/4 a bushel - the highest since May 10. * The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to $3.67-1/4 a bushel, having closed unchanged in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.5 percent to $4.22 a bushel, having closed up 0.2 percent on Tuesday. * The USDA said on Tuesday that private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2016/17 marketing year. * The USDA said on Monday that the U.S. corn crop was 71 percent planted as of May 15, up from only 47 percent the previous week and above analysts' estimates of 68 percent in a Reuters poll. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed its losses on Wednesday after taking a combination of punches - solid eurozone economic data, a fall in U.S. yields on heightened turmoil in Washington and downbeat housing data that reduced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike next month. * Oil prices fell 1 percent on Wednesday after data showed an increase in U.S. crude inventories, stoking concerns that markets remain oversupplied despite efforts by top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut output. * The S&P 500 and the Dow ended Tuesday's session flat after mixed economic data and retail earnings, while the Nasdaq had another record close with help from technology stocks. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Inflation final Apr Grains prices at 0101 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 422.00 -2.25 -0.53% -0.30% 436.26 45 CBOT corn 367.25 -0.50 -0.14% -0.14% 369.63 58 CBOT soy 975.00 -1.25 -0.13% +1.01% 963.61 68 CBOT rice 10.63 $0.01 +0.05% +0.00% $10.15 78 WTI crude 48.09 -$0.57 -1.17% -1.56% $49.56 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.110 $0.001 +0.12% +1.11% USD/AUD 0.7415 -0.001 -0.15% +0.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)