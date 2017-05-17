* Wheat drops, falls for three out of four sessions; corn firms * Soybeans rise for third session as strong U.S. exports support (Recasts with wheat; adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 17 Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday, falling for three out of four sessions as storms in the United States caused little damage and global supplies remain ample. Soybeans rose for a third consecutive session to a one-week high on support from strong demand for U.S. shipments. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade slid 0.2 percent to $4.23-1/4 a bushel by 0239 GMT, while corn added 0.2 percent to $3.68-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans added 0.2 percent to $9.77-3/4 a bushel after earlier in the session hitting $9.78 a bushel, the highest since May 10. "Wheat has some downward pressure as there was not much impact from weather conditions in the United States," said Kaname Gokon from Tokyo brokerage Okato Shoji. "Crops in the Black Sea region are looking pretty good." The wheat market is also under pressure from plentiful global supplies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2016/17 marketing year. It said on Monday that the U.S. corn crop was 71 percent planted as of May 15, up from only 47 percent the previous week and above analysts' estimates of 68 percent in a Reuters poll. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. They were net even in soyoil and corn. Grains prices at 0239 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 423.25 -1.00 -0.24% +0.00% 436.30 47 CBOT corn 368.50 0.75 +0.20% +0.20% 369.68 60 CBOT soy 977.75 1.50 +0.15% +1.30% 963.70 71 CBOT rice 10.67 $0.04 +0.42% +0.38% $10.15 79 WTI crude 48.18 -$0.48 -0.99% -1.37% $49.57 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.111 $0.003 +0.23% +1.23% USD/AUD 0.7416 -0.001 -0.13% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)