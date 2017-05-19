* Soybeans fall for 2nd week, weak Brazilian real weighs * U.S. corn faces weekly loss, wet weather limits decline (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 19 Chicago soybeans on Friday were on track for their biggest weekly decline since late March, with a steep fall in Brazil's currency encouraging farmers there to boost sales of this year's record crop. Corn faced a weekly decline after closing almost unchanged last week, although losses were limited by concerns over excessive moisture in parts of the U.S. Midwest. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract has given up 1.4 percent this week, the biggest weekly decline since the end of March. Corn is down almost 1 percent, the first weekly slide in a month, and wheat has lost about 1 percent, taking two-week losses to about 3.2 percent. On Friday, all three markets were trading around half a percent higher. "The Brazilian real's fall precipitated the fall (in prices) as it directly cuts the competitiveness of U.S. soybeans against those from Brazil," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Brazilian farmers have reportedly jumped at the chance to sell their soybeans at somewhat higher prices." Soybeans were under pressure as the Brazilian real slumped following corruption allegations against the country's President Michael Temer. A weaker real may encourage farmers to accelerate sales to earn more money for their crop. Brazil just completed its largest-ever soy harvest, estimated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture at 111.6 million tonnes. But farmers had sold only about half of it by early May, compared with the five-year average of 65 percent. On Thursday, farmers were selling beans that had been locked up in storage bins for weeks because the currency's strength had weighed on prices. The sales will likely shift the attention of global soybean importers away from the United States. There was some supportive news for the soybean market from Argentina. Rains expected in the coming week in Argentina could delay soybean harvesting in some areas and threaten to reduce yields, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Thursday. The USDA reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the latest reporting week at 640,600 tonnes, including old and new marketing years combined, topping a range of trade expectations. Grains prices at 0252 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 428.00 2.25 +0.53% +0.23% 435.33 51 CBOT corn 367.50 1.50 +0.41% -1.08% 369.63 53 CBOT soy 950.00 5.25 +0.56% -2.64% 963.23 42 CBOT rice 10.79 -$0.09 -0.87% -1.10% $10.19 72 WTI crude 49.78 $0.43 +0.87% +1.45% $49.47 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.110 $0.000 -0.01% -0.52% USD/AUD 0.7418 0.000 +0.03% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)