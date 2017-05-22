SYDNEY, May 22 U.S. wheat rose nearly 1 percent on Monday as forecasts for heavy rains across a key U.S. growing region pushed the grain to a two-week high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.9 percent to $4.39 a bushel by 0105 GM, near the session high of $4.39-1/4 a bushel - the highest since May 8. Wheat closed up 2.2 percent on Friday. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.4 percent to $9.57 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.3 percent to $3.73-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.8 percent in the previous session. * Wheat draws support as forecasts for rains across the United States stoke fears of production losses. * Heavy rains also support corn, which has edged higher amid fears of further planting delays. * Soybeans and corn were under pressure last week amid a slump in the Brazilian real, which saw farmers rush to sell their record supplies. MARKET NEWS * Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by reports that an OPEC-led supply cut would not only be extended into next year but might also be deepened in order to tightening the market and prop up prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. National activity index Apr Grains prices at 0052 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 439.00 3.75 +0.86% +3.11% 435.52 67 CBOT corn 373.50 1.00 +0.27% +2.05% 370.05 62 CBOT soy 957.00 4.00 +0.42% +1.30% 963.48 48 CBOT rice 10.83 $0.00 -0.05% -0.55% $10.20 74 WTI crude 50.62 $0.29 +0.58% +2.57% $49.44 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 -$0.001 -0.12% +0.81% USD/AUD 0.7443 -0.002 -0.21% +0.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)