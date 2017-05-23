SYDNEY, May 23 U.S. corn extended gains into a
third consecutive session on Wednesday after the U.S. Department
of Agriculture pegged the pace of planting behind market
expectations, pushing prices towards a three-week high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
rose 0.1 percent to $3.75-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.7
percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of
$3.77-1/2 a bushel - the highest since May 2.
* The most active soybean futures little changed at
$9.57 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.1 percent to
$4.34-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
* U.S. corn planting was seen at 84 percent complete,
slightly behind market expectations.
* U.S. soybean planting was pegged at 53 percent complete,
slightly ahead of market forecasts.
* Forecasts called for unfavourably wet weather in the
central Plains hard red wheat zone in the next two weeks, but
more limited rain prospects in the southern Plains could help
harvesting.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hovered near a six-month high against the dollar
on Tuesday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the
currency was "too weak," while the pound sagged against the yen
after a blast at a concert in Britain's city of Manchester
killed at least 19 people.
* Oil prices were firm on Tuesday on the expectation that an
OPEC-led production cut would be extended to next March, but
analysts said economic slowdown was clouding the mid-term
outlook for crude markets.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares
and by defence companies, which gained after the United States
and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Detailed GDP Q1
0645 France Business climate May
0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash May
0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash May
0800 Germany Ifo business climate May
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash May
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash May
1400 U.S. New home sales Apr
Grains prices at 0111 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 434.75 0.50 +0.12% -0.11% 435.00 59
CBOT corn 375.50 0.50 +0.13% +0.81% 370.18 64
CBOT soy 957.00 0.50 +0.05% +0.42% 963.63 48
CBOT rice 11.01 -$0.04 -0.41% +1.66% $10.22 75
WTI crude 51.13 $0.00 +0.00% +1.59% $49.38 75
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.124 $0.000 +0.03% +0.31%
USD/AUD 0.7468 -0.001 -0.09% +0.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)