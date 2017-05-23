* Corn down 0.1 pct after climbing on Monday to 3-week high * Wheat faces pressure on USDA's winter crop ratings (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 23 Chicago corn futures ticked lower on Tuesday as the market took a breather after climbing to a three-week high in the last session on concerns over wet weather delaying U.S. planting. Wheat edged down for a second day as the market came under pressure after a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report showed the U.S. winter crop was stable. "The USDA's survey of winter wheat crop conditions recorded no deterioration despite poor weather in these regions," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "We would ordinarily expect producer selling at this time of year to place a cap on price gains." The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract slid 0.1 percent to $4.34 a bushel by 0314 GMT, having closed down 0.2 percent on Tuesday. Corn lost 0.1 percent to $3.74-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.7 percent in the previous session when prices climbed to $3.77-1/2 a bushel, the highest since May 2. Soybeans were unchanged at $9.56-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Tuesday. The USDA rated the U.S. winter wheat crop at 52 percent in good-to-excellent condition as compared with 51 percent a week ago but behind last year's 62 percent. The country's winter wheat growing areas have experienced excessive moisture, leading to concerns of crop damage and yield losses. Forecasts are calling for more unfavourably wet weather in the central Plains hard red wheat zone in the next two weeks, but more limited rain prospects in the southern Plains could help harvesting. Wheat export prices in rival exporter Russia rose last week, supported by a state purchase by Egypt, the largest buyer of Russian wheat, and expectations that the rouble would rise further against the dollar, analysts said on Monday. U.S. corn planting was seen 84 percent complete, slightly behind market expectations. The soybean planting was pegged at 53 percent complete, slightly ahead of market forecasts. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and soymeal contracts on Monday, traders said. They were net sellers of soyoil and wheat futures. Grains prices at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 434.00 -0.25 -0.06% -0.29% 434.98 59 CBOT corn 374.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.60% 370.15 62 CBOT soy 956.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.37% 963.61 47 CBOT rice 11.01 -$0.04 -0.41% +1.66% $10.22 75 WTI crude 50.98 -$0.15 -0.29% +1.29% $49.37 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.125 $0.001 +0.12% +0.40% USD/AUD 0.7493 0.002 +0.24% +0.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sunil Nair)