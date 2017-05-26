SYDNEY, May 26 U.S. soybeans edged lower to hit
a six-week low on Friday as weak oil prices were set to pressure
the oilseed, which is used to make ethanol, towards a third
straight weekly decline.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade down more than 1.5 percent for the week, its biggest
weekly loss in two months.
* Soybeans hit a low of $9.36-1/2 a bushel on Friday - the
lowest since April 11.
* The most active corn futures were down about 1
percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall since April 21.
* The most active wheat futures were down 1 percent
for the week.
* Soybeans are a feedstock for ethanol and demand for the
alternative fuel eases when oil prices decline.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department reported weekly export
sales of U.S. corn at 457,700 tonnes (old and new crop years
combined), below a range of trade expectations.
MARKET NEWS
* Commodity currencies got off to a shaky start on Friday,
having tracked oil prices lower, after a meeting of OPEC
countries disappointed some investors who had hoped for larger
production cuts.
* Oil prices tumbled 5 percent on Thursday as the extension
of output curbs by OPEC and other producing countries
disappointed investors who had hoped for larger cuts, leading to
the biggest daily percentage slide in crude prices since early
March.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record closing highs on
Thursday, with the market propped up by gains in the consumer
discretionary sector after strong reports from Best Buy and
other retailers.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Durable goods Apr
1230 U.S. GDP 2nd estimate Q1
1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index final May
Grains prices at 0132 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 430.50 -0.25 -0.06% -0.46% 433.07 55
CBOT corn 369.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.54% 369.46 53
CBOT soy 936.75 -2.75 -0.29% -1.21% 961.68 33
CBOT rice 10.86 -$0.07 -0.69% -1.81% $10.26 59
WTI crude 48.85 -$0.05 -0.10% -4.89% $49.03 43
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.120 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.13%
USD/AUD 0.7444 -0.001 -0.11% -0.77%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)