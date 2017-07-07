GRAINS-Wheat retreats further from 2-yr high, but output worries support

SYDNEY, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat fell for a second consecutive session on Friday to move further away from two-year highs touched this week, but worries about widespread production losses continued to offer support. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up nearly 2 percent for the week, set for their fifth weekly gain. * The most active soybean futures were up nearly 5 percent for the week, extending two-week gains to nearly 10 percent. * The most active corn futures were up more than 5 percent for the week, the second weekly gain in a row. * Forecasts for hot dry weather in key U.S. wheat-growing regions have sparked worries about widespread production losses. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday afternoon that good-to-excellent ratings for U.S. spring wheat dropped 3 percentage points to 37 percent in the latest week, slightly below market expectations. * Good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat fell 1 percentage point. * The USDA crop progress report showed a 1 percentage point rise in good-to-excellent ratings for corn to 68 percent, outperforming an average trade estimate of 66 percent. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics on Thursday projected U.S. 2017 corn production at 14.166 billion bushels based on an average yield of 169.7 bushels per acre, trade sources said. That compares with USDA forecasts of 14.065 billion bushels and 170.7 bushels per acre. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was steady in early Asian trading on Friday, on track for weekly gains but likely to tread water throughout the day as investors braced for monthly U.S. employment data later in the global session after downbeat jobs figures overnight. * Oil futures settled up slightly on Thursday, well off session highs, after a sharp but short-lived boost from a much bigger-than-expected decline in U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline. * U.S. stocks were sharply lower on Thursday after disappointing labour market data clashed with the possibility of a more hawkish Federal Reserve, while rising tensions in the Korean peninsula providing additional pressure. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output May 0645 France Industrial output May 0645 France Trade balance May 0830 Britain Industrial output May 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Jun 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Jun Grains prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 536.25 -2.75 -0.51% -4.24% 476.75 65 CBOT corn 401.50 -1.25 -0.31% -0.68% 395.78 65 CBOT soy 1001.25 2.00 +0.20% +0.70% 941.83 83 CBOT rice 11.91 -$0.02 -0.13% +0.80% $11.58 68 WTI crude 44.84 -$0.68 -1.49% -0.64% $45.79 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.142 $0.000 -0.04% +0.57% USD/AUD 0.7575 -0.001 -0.13% -0.33% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)