a day ago
GRAINS-Wheat near 1-month low, ample world supplies offset U.S. crop losses
July 31, 2017 / 2:21 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Wheat near 1-month low, ample world supplies offset U.S. crop losses

4 Min Read

    * Wheat near last week's one-month low; corn, soy fall
    * Plentiful global wheat inventories cap rally in CBOT futures

 (Adds details, quotes)
    By Naveen Thukral
    SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid almost 1 percent
on Monday, hovering near a one-month low set last week, as fears of decreased
production of high-quality grains in the United States were offset by abundant
global supply.
    Soybeans and corn lost more than one percent with both markets declining for
the first time in four sessions.
    The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down
1 percent at $4.76-1/4 a bushel, by 0157 GMT. Earlier in the session, the market
hit a low of $4.73 a bushel, matching Wednesday's weakest price, which was the
lowest since late June. 
    Soybeans gave up 1.3 percent to $10.00-1/4 a bushel and corn
declined 1.3 percent to $3.83 a bushel.
    "Global wheat and corn supplies are ample, so it is hard to further push
prices higher because of the U.S. drought," said an Australia-based agricultural
commodities analyst.
    "As of now, the primary concern is over supplies of high-protein wheat."
    Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the
week to July 25, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders
report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge
funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net
short position in soybeans.
    Hot and dry weather during the growing season slashed yield prospects for
U.S. hard red spring wheat to the lowest in nearly a decade, scouts on an annual
crop tour said last week. 
    Rain has been falling across the U.S. corn and soybean belt this month but
crop ratings have been low or declining, a sign that some farmers may be getting
too much moisture while others have parched fields, wrote Karen Braun, Thomson
Reuters columnist for agricultural markets in Chicago.
    In news, a U.S. court said on Friday the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency erred when setting standards for how much renewable fuel must be included
in fuel sold in the United States and ordered the agency to try again, according
to a court filing.
    The EPA had sought to lower the amount of biofuels, made mainly from corn
and soybean oil, that are needed to be mixed into U.S. fuel.
    
 Grains prices at 0157 GMT
 Contract    Last     Change   Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  476.25   -4.75    -0.99%   -0.73%       502.63  34
 CBOT corn   383.00   -5.00    -1.29%   -1.23%       392.37  40
 CBOT soy    1000.25  -12.75   -1.26%   -0.72%       981.94  47
 CBOT rice   12.38    -$0.04   -0.32%   +0.49%       $11.90  76
 WTI crude   49.83    $0.12    +0.24%   +1.61%       $45.74  79
 Currencies                                                  
 Euro/dlr    $1.174   -$0.001  -0.09%   +0.54%               
 USD/AUD     0.7979   -0.001   -0.09%   +0.20%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
 hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
    

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

