a day ago
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Markets
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
August 1, 2017 / 1:33 AM / a day ago

GRAINS-Soybeans fall 1 percent as USDA pegs crop condition above forecasts

3 Min Read

    SYDNEY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans fell more than 1
percent on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture
pegged the condition of the crop above market forecasts, easing
fears of possible production losses as a result of recent dry
weather.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were trading down 0.9 percent at $9.98 a bushel at
0110 GMT, having earlier dipped as low as $9.91-1/2, after
closing down 0.6 percent on Monday.
    * The most active corn futures were little changed at
$3.84-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent in the
previous session.
    * The most active wheat futures were up 0.4 percent to
$4.76-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Monday. 
    * USDA pegged 59 percent of the U.S. soybean crop at good to
excellent, up 2 percent from last week and ahead of market
expectations.
    * Corn was pegged at 61 percent good to excellent, slightly
below analysts' forecasts. 
    * The USDA said 31 percent of the U.S. spring crop was good
to excellent, behind market forecasts for 33 percent. 
         
    MARKET NEWS  
    * The U.S. dollar hit a more than 2-1/2-year low against the
euro on Monday on month-end portfolio adjustments and
expectations for a more hawkish European Central Bank, and
touched a more than six-week low against the yen on concerns
over low U.S. inflation.  
    * Oil prices rose to two-month highs on Monday, ending the
strongest month of the year for crude futures, boosted in part
by expectations of U.S. sanctions against Venezuela's oil sector
and as supply concerns have waned in recent weeks.  
    * The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record closing high
on Monday, helped by Boeing, while selling in Facebook, Alphabet
and other technology companies checked the S&P 500 and pulled
the Nasdaq lower.  
    
    DATA (GMT)
0900  Euro Zone   GDP Flash                   Q2 
1230  U.S.        Personal consump Real       June 
1255  U.S.        Redbook                     weekly 
1400  U.S.        ISM Manufacturing PMI       July 
1430  U.S.        Texas Serv Sect Outlook     July 
1930  U.S.        Domestic Car, Truck Sales   July 
         
 Grains prices at  0110 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30     RSI 
 CBOT wheat   476.25     1.75   +0.37%       -0.99%  502.36       37
 CBOT corn    384.50    -0.25   -0.06%       -0.90%  391.98       43
 CBOT soy     998.00    -9.25   -0.92%       -1.48%  983.88       43
 CBOT rice     12.26    $0.00   -0.04%       -1.29%  $11.91       67
 WTI crude     50.21    $0.04   +0.08%       +1.01%  $45.95       81
 Currencies                                                         
 Euro/dlr     $1.182  -$0.002   -0.15%       +0.61%                 
 USD/AUD      0.8019    0.002   +0.21%       +0.41%                 
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 
 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

