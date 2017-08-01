FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
GRAINS-Soybeans slide 1 pct as USDA says condition of U.S crop improves
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Markets
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
ASIA
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
SPORTS
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 1, 2017 / 3:33 AM / in a day

GRAINS-Soybeans slide 1 pct as USDA says condition of U.S crop improves

3 Min Read

    * Soybeans hit five-day low
    * Wheat edges higher as spring crop suffers more damage
    * Corn little changed

    By Colin Packham
    SYDNEY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans fell 1 percent on
Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the
condition of the crop above market forecasts, dampening fears of
potential yield losses as a result of recent hot, dry weather.
    Wheat edged higher as the USDA said U.S. high quality crops
suffered again last week, while corn was little changed.
    The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were trading down 0.9 percent at $9.98 a bushel at
0313 GMT, having earlier dipped as low as $9.91-1/2 a bushel -
the lowest since July 26. Soybeans closed down 0.6 percent on
Monday.
    Analysts attributed the fall to a surprising uptick in the
condition of U.S. crops, but said weather continues to loom over
prices.
    "Soybeans remain at peril in what has already been a long,
hot U.S. summer," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
    USDA pegged 59 percent of the U.S. soybean crop at good to
excellent, up 2 percent from last week and ahead of market
expectations.
    The most active corn futures were little changed at
$3.84-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent in the
previous session.
    Corn was pegged at 61 percent good to excellent, slightly
below analysts' forecasts.
    The most active wheat futures were up 0.2 percent to
$4.75-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Monday.   
    The USDA said 31 percent of the U.S. spring crop was good to
excellent, behind market forecasts for 33 percent.
    European supplies are also under threat from adverse
weather.
    The risk of quality damage in this summer's German wheat
harvest is increasing as rain soaks crops waiting to be cut,
denting the European Union's export prospects after France's
better-than-expected harvest results.
        
 Grains prices at  0313 GMT
 Contract       Last   Change  Pct chg  Two-day    MA 30     RSI 
                                            chg           
 CBOT wheat   475.50     1.00   +0.21%   -1.14%   502.33       36
 CBOT corn    384.50    -0.25   -0.06%   -0.90%   391.98       43
 CBOT soy     998.50    -8.75   -0.87%   -1.43%   983.89       46
 CBOT rice     12.26    $0.00   +0.00%   -1.25%   $11.91       68
 WTI crude     50.28    $0.11   +0.22%   +1.15%   $45.95       81
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr     $1.182  -$0.002   -0.15%   +0.61%                  
 USD/AUD      0.8029    0.003   +0.34%   +0.54%                  
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.