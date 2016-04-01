* Strong export demand underpins EU wheat prices
* Low corn prices may curb rise in U.S. acreage
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, April 1 U.S. corn futures were lower on
Friday, weighed down by a U.S. government forecast of 2016
planted acreage which was well above market expectations.
May corn on the Chicago Board of Trade was off 0.6
percent at $3.49-1/4 a bushel at 1136 GMT. The contract slid to
a low of $3.47-1/2 on Thursday, the weakest level for the front
month since early September 2015.
A U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed U.S. farmers
are planning to boost corn seedings by 6.4 percent this year to
93.601 million acres (37.88 million hectares), which would be
the third-highest level since 1944.
"The USDA estimate is more than what everyone expected,"
said Kaname Gokon at the Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo. "They
are looking at corn acreage more than last year."
Some dealers, however, noted the USDA survey reflected
farmer intentions in the first half of March and the recent
decline in prices may have diminished their appetite to plant
the crop.
"Some market participants believe that the corn acreage will
ultimately turn out to be smaller than that forecast by the USDA
yesterday," Commerzbank said in market note.
"In view of the latest slump in the corn price and the
recent much better performance of the soybean price, it cannot
be ruled out that many farmers may change their minds at short
notice and sow soybeans instead," the bank said.
CBOT May soybeans rose 2-1/4 cents or 0.25 percent to
$9.13 a bushel.
The report was supportive for soybean prices. Soybean
seedings were seen at 82.236 million acres, which would be the
third-highest ever, but below the average trade forecast.
CBOT wheat futures also eased with May off 2-1/2 cents
or 0.5 percent at $4.71 a bushel while Paris wheat futures were
higher with May up 0.75 euros or 0.5 percent at 153.50
euros a tonne.
Dealers said wheat prices in the EU were supported by strong
export demand although there were concerns the pace may be
curbed by the recent strength of the euro against the dollar.
Official EU data showed the bloc awarded another big volume
of soft wheat export licences this week, with 969,000 tonnes
cleared following just over 1 million tonnes last week.
"There is steady demand with a good line up of ships being
loaded in German ports. But the stronger euro will be bad for
German export prospects in our window of sales opportunity
before the new Black Sea harvests," one German trader said.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and
Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by David Evans)