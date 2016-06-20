MELBOURNE, June 20 Soybean prices fell 1.1
percent on Monday as traders booked profits ahead of a U.S.
government report that is expected to shed fresh light on crop
conditions in the U.S. Midwest producing region.
* Chicago Board of Trade soybeans had dropped 1.1
percent to $11.36 a bushel, eroding gains of 1.2 percent from
the previous session. Prices logged their first weekly loss in
10 weeks last week as worries about weather conditions eased.
* Although corn last week logged a sixth week of
gains, the market has given up some of its weather premium. Corn
was trading down 1.7 percent at $4.30-1/2 a bushel on Monday.
* Both markets faced pressure last week after a report from
the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed the soybean crop
condition improving and the corn crop steady. Rains over the
last few days and forecasts of further precipitation have
weighed on prices. The next USDA report is due late on Monday.
* Wheat futures were trading down 0.8 percent at
$4.77-1/2 cents a bushel. Wheat futures have faced headwinds
from ample world supplies and expectations for a bumper U.S.
winter crop harvest.
* Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to June. 14, regulatory data released
on Friday showed. Investors also trimmed their net short
position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in
soybeans.
* The U.S. economy may only need one rate hike for as long
as 2-1/2 years and the Federal Reserve is eroding its
credibility by indicating otherwise, St. Louis Fed President
James Bullard said on Friday in arguing for an overhaul of how
the central bank views and discusses policy.
* Asian stocks gained early on Monday as rising expectations
of Britain voting to remain in the European Union lifted risk
sentiment and the pound jumped against its peers.
