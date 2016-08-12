* USDA projects record U.S. corn, soybean crops
* Bargain buying lifts corn from 7-year lows
* Strong export demand underpins soybeans
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Aug 12 U.S. corn futures plunged to a
seven-year low on Friday and hit contract lows in all months
after a the government forecast a larger-than-expected harvest,
but the market ultimately closed firm as the low prices prompted
bargain buying.
Soybeans eased as the U.S. Department of Agriculture
projected the U.S. crop would be the largest ever harvested.
Strong demand, particularly from importers in China, offset much
of the pressure.
Wheat recovered from early lows and closed slightly higher
on short covering.
"I think that stabbing down into new lows opened the door
for a lot of users to do some pricing," said Roy Huckabay,
analyst with the Linn Group.
"The guys have been really slow to cover September. On this
break, they have not only reached out and covered their short
basis, they have covered their short futures too," he said.
Chicago Board of Trade September corn futures closed
1-1/4 cents higher at $3.22-1/4 a bushel after sinking as low as
$3.12, the lowest point for a spot contract since September
2009. Actively traded December corn gained 1-1/4 cents to
$3.33, ending the week down 0.4 percent, the contract's seventh
weekly decline in eight weeks.
CBOT September wheat closed up 6-1/4 cents, or 1.5
percent, at $4.22-1/2 a bushel. It was up 1.6 percent for the
week, its second straight weekly gain. December through
September 2017 futures all hit contract lows.
November soybeans were 2-1/4 cents lower at $9.81-3/4
a bushel, ending 0.7 percent higher than a week ago.
Futures prices slid after the USDA projected record large
corn and soybean harvests in a monthly report on Friday, with
forecasts for both commodities above even the highest analyst
estimates.
But the agency also raised its demand outlook, including for
exports, which for soybeans have been stellar of late.
On Friday morning, the USDA confirmed private sales of
258,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans to China, the twelfth
large soybean sale confirmed by the agency in 13 business days.
For wheat, the USDA slashed its outlook for the EU wheat
crop following poor summer weather in key production areas of
the bloc. But that was offset by bumper wheat crops in the
United States and the Black Sea region.
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David
Gregorio)