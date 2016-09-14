(Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds analyst quote,
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Sept 14 U.S. wheat, corn and soybeans
edged higher on Wednesday, supported by a mild round of bargain
buying as well as hopes of increased export demand, traders
said.
Wheat notched the biggest gain after touching an eight-day
low early in the session on market chatter that crop failures in
France could boost buying interest in U.S. supplies.
France harvested 28.5 million tonnes of soft wheat this
year, down from a record 40.9 million in 2015, FranceAgriMer
said on Wednesday after the country, Europe's largest grain
producer, suffered adverse spring weather that hampered crop
development.
Uncertainty about Argentina's plans for soybean exports lent
strength to soy futures.
Argentina's government is mulling postponing a tax cut
planned for next year on soy exports, cabinet chief Marcos Pena
said on Tuesday, as a recession in Latin America's third largest
economy eats into fiscal revenue.
Gains in U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat were kept in check by
expectations of record U.S. corn and soybean harvest in the
coming weeks.
"The U.S. export program had some positive news hit the
wires overnight, with France reinforcing their lack of available
wheat for export and Argentina waffling on soy export tax cuts,
but the beginning of the massive 2016 grain harvest will
continue to weigh heavily on the market," Matt Zeller, director
of market information at INTL FCStone, said in a note to
clients.
At 10:55 a.m. CDT (1555 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
December soft red winter wheat futures were up 3 cents at
$4.04 a bushel.
CBOT November soybean futures were 3/4 cent higher at
$9.44-3/4 a bushel and CBOT December corn were 1-1/4 cents
at $3.31-1/4 a bushel.
"Soybeans and corn are receiving some support from
bargain-buying after their heavy falls this week after the USDA
forecast huge U.S. crops," said Stefan Vogel, head of
agricultural commodity markets research at Rabobank.
Markets slumped earlier this week after the U.S. Agriculture
Department increased its estimate of a record-large U.S. soybean
crop yields by more than expected. The USDA also forecast a
record-large U.S. corn crop this year.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
