(Updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote, changes byline/dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO Nov 29 U.S. soybean futures fell 1.1 percent on Tuesday, setting back from a 4-1/2 month high on a round of profit taking as well as pressure from falling crude oil prices.

Corn and wheat futures also fell, on track for their fourth straight losing session due to pressure from ample global supplies. Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures hit a new contract low.

Soybeans dropped as speculators sold off positions they had built up during an export-fueled rally. A 4-percent drop in crude oil prices, stemming from signs that leading oil exporters in OPEC were struggling to agree on a deal to cut production, added to the bearish tone hanging over the market.

"There is some macro pressure here in the soy complex," said Terry Linn with Chicago brokerage Linn & Associates. "We have been on a big rally, so we are correcting some of that."

At 10:42 a.m. CST (1642 GMT), CBOT January soybean futures were down 11-3/4 cents at $10.44-1/4 a bushel.

"Soybeans have come up and it has been a demand-driven story. But we have to see if that demand can be sustained at such high prices when supplies are looking pretty good," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.

CBOT December wheat was 5 cents lower at $3.84-1/2 a bushel after bottoming out at $3.82-3/4 a bushel. CBOT December corn was 7-1/4 cents lower at $3.41-1/4 a bushel.

During the four session losing streak, corn futures have shed 2.7 percent while wheat has lost 5.6 percent.

Traders were also watching for the outcome of a tender being held on Tuesday by Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer. Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), received offers from nine suppliers, with the lowest coming from Russia for 60,000 tonnes, Cairo-based traders said.

No U.S. wheat was offered in the tender, adding to the weakness in the futures market.

"The global (cereal) market is still characterised by plentiful supply," consultancy Agritel said in a note. (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Marguerita Choy)