SINGAPORE, March 14 China is likely to import
about three million tonnes of pork in 2017, similar to last
year's level despite rising domestic production, a senior
industry official said on Tuesday.
"Global prices are still attractive for importing pork into
China," Juhui Huang, Shanghai-based vice president of Brazilian
food conglomerate BRF SA told Reuters.
"We expect pork imports will remain the same as last year at
around 3 million tonnes."
China, which accounts for half of the world's pork
consumption, has been rebuilding its herd of pigs following
widespread culling in 2014 when prices were low.
China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) is planning to
launch hog futures by the end of 2017, Wang Feng Hai, chief
executive of the exchange told Reuters last week.
Huang, who previously worked for China's agriculture
ministry and trading companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Co
, said imported pork is mainly used for processing into
sausages and bacon.
"People prefer local pork for fresh meat because of taste
preferences," he said on the sidelines of an industry conference
in Singapore.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)