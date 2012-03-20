ISTANBUL, March 20 Turkey's Global Investments
Holding is eyeing energy and infrastructure
investment opportunities in neighbouring Greece, hit by a debt
crisis, with a priority given to port operations.
"As Global Investments Holding, we are looking into
investment opportunities in Greece, and our priority will be on
ports," Global board member Adnan Nas told Reuters.
"We can complete the investments cheaper than a billion
dollars on our own, and we will seek partners for investments
more costly than that," he added.
Nas also said the company was evaluating options for energy
and infrastructure investments in Greece.
Global owns three ports on the Aegean and Mediterranean
coasts of Turkey, and has investment in energy, real estate and
finance sectors.
