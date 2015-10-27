LONDON, Oct 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new global
agreement to combat climate change, due to be reached in
December in Paris, is more important for everyone's health than
many people realise, a senior World Health Organization (WHO)
official said on Tuesday.
Apart from the direct impact, disasters like heatwaves and
floods increase the risk of infectious diseases spreading, while
air pollution in cities causes diseases such as lung cancer and
strokes, said Maria Neira, the head of public health at WHO.
The WHO estimates that 7 million people a year die as a
result of air pollution, which is made worse by rising
temperatures, especially in cities.
"Human health is connected to (the effects of climate
change) to a level that people might not understand correctly,"
Neira told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview
from Geneva.
"If the countries agree to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
... all of those interventions to tackle the causes of climate
change will result in benefits for our health."
Tackling the causes of climate change offers a path to
healthier lives by reducing the spread of diseases and limiting
the risk of disasters, which can destroy people's access to
food, water and shelter, Neira said.
The WHO sees climate change as the greatest threat to global
health in the 21st century.
"We are all at risk. Even in rich countries the risk will be
heatwaves and polluted air," said Neira.
Health experts warned in June that the threat to human
health from climate change is so great that it could undermine
the last 50 years of gains in development and global health.
[ID: nL8N0Z82SQ]
Countries that cannot adapt to climate change or do not have
effective healthcare systems are likely to suffer most if there
is no deal on climate change, Neira said.
"The most vulnerable, the poorest of the poorest are the
ones that will be most affected because they don't have systems
to cope with these increased risks."
In sub-Saharan Africa health clinics are already stretched
to the limit treating diarrhoea, malaria and dengue fever, so an
increase in the number of infections would make an already
difficult situation worse, Neira said.
"The ironic part of this is that sub-Saharan countries are
contributing very little to global warming, however they will be
most affected by it because their health systems are less
equipped and they have less technology and less resource."
WHO has launched a website and hopes to gather 5,000
signatures in support of a climate change agreement that
promotes health.
here
(Reporting by Magdalena Mis, editing by Tim Pearce. Please
credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)