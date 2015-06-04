NEW YORK, June 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The global
health system is unable to handle another mass epidemic like the
Ebola outbreak in West Africa, Médecins Sans Frontières said,
urging wealthy nations to develop coordinated response plans and
drugs to fight neglected diseases.
Late and slow international response, the absence of solid
leadership as well as the lack of treatments and vaccines are a
recurrent scenario in many of today's health emergencies and are
not unique to the Ebola epidemic, the medical charity said.
"If a global pandemic were to strike tomorrow, there is
still no well-resourced, coordinated international response in
place to kick in," Joanne Liu, the international president of
Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The Ebola epidemic was detected in Guinea more than a year
ago, and spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone, killing more than
11,000 people. While Liberia was recently declared Ebola-free, a
spike in new cases in Guinea has stoked concerns the virus could
spread again.
To avert the risk of losing thousands more lives to a new
health emergency, Liu urged the leaders of an upcoming G7
meeting to take action to close the "gaping hole in our global
health system".
World leaders from Germany, the United States, Britain,
France, Canada, Italy and Japan will meet in Germany next week,
and are expected to discuss Ebola and neglected diseases, among
other issues, MSF said.
It said too little funding goes into the development of new
drugs and vaccines for neglected diseases, or those that have
proven resistant to available treatments.
Moreover, many of these medicines are priced out of reach,
the charity said.
"Millions of people suffer from diseases for which there are
no effective drugs or vaccines, because they don't represent a
lucrative market for the pharmaceutical industry," said MSF's
Philipp Frisch.
Drug-resistant tubercolosis (TB) is one of the health
emergencies for which new drugs, vaccines and diagnostics are
urgently needed, according to MSF.
The organisation said it treats thousands of people each
year for drug-resistant TB while managing to cure only one in
two, and some forms of the disease are no longer treatable due
to resistance to existing drugs.
"Wealthy, developed countries must take urgent action
against the market failure in the pharmaceutical research and
development," Frisch said.
(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Alisa Tang. )