ROME, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Nearly a third
of the world's population is obese or overweight and an
increasing number of people are dying of related health problems
in a "disturbing global public health crisis", a study said on
Monday.
Some 4 million people died of cardiovascular disease,
diabetes, cancer and other ailments linked to excess weight in
2015, bringing death rates related to being overweight up 28
percent on 1990, according to the research.
"People who shrug off weight gain do so at their own risk,"
said Christopher Murray, one of the authors of the study
published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
In 2015, excess weight affected 2.2 billion people equal to
30 percent of the world's population, according to the study.
Almost 108 million children and more than 600 million adults
weighed in as obese, having a body mass index (BMI) above 30,
said the research that covered 195 countries.
More than 60 percent of fatalities occurred among this
group, the study by the Institute for Health Metrics and
Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington found.
BMI is calculated by dividing a person's weight in kilograms
by their height in metres squared, and is an indication of
whether a person is a healthy weight.
A BMI score over 25 is overweight, over 30 is obese and over
40 is morbidly obese.
According to the World Health Organisation, obesity has more
than doubled since 1980, reaching epidemic proportions.
Obesity rates among children were increasing faster than
among adults in many countries, including Algeria, Turkey, and
Jordan, the study said.
Meanwhile, almost 800 million people, including 300 million
children, go to bed hungry each night, according to the United
Nations.
Poor diets and sedentary lifestyles were mainly to blame for
increasing numbers of overweight people, experts said.
Urbanisation and economic development have led to increasing
obesity rates also in poor countries where part of the
population doesn't have enough to eat, as people ditch
traditional, vegetable-rich diets for processed foods.
"People are consuming more and more processed foods that are
high in sugar and fat and exercising less," said Boitshepo Bibi
Giyose, senior nutrition officer at the U.N. Food and
Agriculture Organization.
Research in Mexico, Brazil, China, South Korea and Britain
by London-based Overseas Development Institute has shown that
the cost of processed foods like ice cream, hamburgers, chips
and chocolate has fallen since 1990, while the cost of fresh
fruit and vegetables has gone up.
(Reporting by Umberto Bacchi @UmbertoBacchi, Editing by Ros
Russell.; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)