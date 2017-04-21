LONDON, April 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Progress has
been made in tackling diseases that blind, disable and disfigure
millions of poor in tropical countries each year, but drug
companies need to step up donations of medicines, the World
Health Organization (WHO) said this week.
Governments and private donors pledged more than $800
million at a meeting in Geneva this week to accelerate the fight
against these illnesses, categorised by the WHO as neglected
tropical diseases (NTDs).
Below are some expert views on how to accelerate the fight
against NTDs, which include diseases such as guinea worm,
dengue, onchocerciasis (river blindness), trachoma and sleeping
sickness.
ELLEN AGLER, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, THE END FUND
"Over the past five years we have seen huge progress in the
fight against NTDs, with over a billion doses of drugs given to
people at risk in 2015 alone. This is incredible and is the
result of a unique partnership between the private, public and
third sector that mobilises our individual resources and
talents, and builds capacity where its needed, to help treat the
poorest of the poor across the world.
One of the key successes we've seen is that in-country
Ministry Of Health professionals have proven that they can
deliver high quality and consistent NTD treatment coverage if
adequately resourced. As a Fund dedicated to seeing the end of
NTDs, the challenge is to mobilise greater capital to support
them to achieve our 2020 goals.
Additionally, conflict poses a very real challenge for many
reasons. In addition to the obvious dangers, it risks
interrupting treatment to people who desperately need it, and
can set back a country years in NTD control and put millions at
risk of reinfection."
CHARLES NELSON, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, MALARIA CONSORTIUM
"We have seen impressive progress since the London
Declaration on NTDs in 2012. Dracunculiasis (guinea worm) has
been nearly eradicated, with just 25 cases in 2015, and progress
against lymphatic filariasis has been staggering – over half a
billion people were protected with preventive chemotherapy last
year.
This has been achieved due to strong political will and
generous financial commitments, and Malaria Consortium welcomes
the recent increases to NTDs from the UK government and the Bill
and Melinda Gates Foundation – amounting to over 700 million
pounds over the next five years. However, if we are to achieve
the ambitious targets for 2020, we need other international
donors to match these generous commitments, and for endemic
countries to do more too.
Throughout the Summit, it has been encouraging to see how
much the agenda is moving forward across all NTDs, including
intense case management NTDs, and among them, skin related
diseases. It is of course crucial that mass drug administration
continues, but as we approach elimination, disease surveillance
becomes increasingly important. And even after diseases are
eliminated, we need to integrate treatment for those that
require intense case management or ongoing care due to the
chronic effects of NTDs into national health systems."
PAUL EMERSON, DIRECTOR, INTERNATIONAL TRACHOMA INITIATIVE
The scale up and progress in implementation for trachoma
elimination in endemic countries has been nothing short of
phenomenal. We know where the disease is, we know what to do
about it and where do it. Country programmes and partners have
mobilised multilateral and domestic financing to ramp up
antibiotic distributions, surgeries for the advanced stage of
trachoma, and water and sanitation improvements where possible.
The challenge in front of us now is in reaching the most
neglected populations, communities in conflict, and in closing
the funding gaps.
BERNARD PECOUL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, DNDi (DRUGS FOR NEGLECTED
DISEASES INITIATIVE)
"The London Declaration five years ago undoubtedly gave a
new impulse to the fight against the most neglected diseases.
The fight is far from over. We are yet to see the breakthroughs
that will bring newer, safer, better drugs, diagnostics or
vaccines to the most neglected.
Collectively, we need to sustain our scientific, political
and financial commitments, particularly on research and
development, to provide neglected people with the modern health
technologies needed to sustain elimination of many of these
diseases."
