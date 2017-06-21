ROME, June 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Prolonged
conflicts and droughts have left an unprecedented 81 million
people needing food aid in 2017, a specialist U.S.-based agency
said on Wednesday, revising up its earlier estimates.
People in 45 countries are unable to feed themselves, said
the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), which
issues alarms about food shortages to the U.S. government.
Furthermore, it said there is still a risk of famine looming
over Somalia, Yemen, Nigeria, and South Sudan, despite the
international community committing about $2.2 billion to address
the various crises since January.
"Additional contributions to emergency appeals, particularly
in these four countries, are urgently needed to prevent
large-scale loss of life," FEWS NET said in a statement.
The United Nations says it has so far received only a
quarter of the $23.5 billion needed for humanitarian assistance
programmes worldwide this year.
"However, famine risk will not fully recede until
substantive efforts are made to resolve ongoing conflict and
improve access," FEWS NET added.
The agency said it had increased the number of people it
expects to need emergency food aid over the course of 2017.
Its estimate rose to 81 million from the 70 million it
predicted in January, due to a series of factors, including
below average rainfall in the Horn of Africa.
The new estimate was up 20 percent on last year and 70
percent on 2015, it said.
Other causes included access to new data, continuing wars
and outbreaks of cholera in Somalia, Yemen and South Sudan.
Separately on Wednesday, the head of the International
Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said
the situation in the three countries was "rapidly escalating
downwards and out of control".
"Without treatment for malnutrition, more people will fall
ill. And a child who survives cholera will be even further
malnourished," IFRC Secretary General Elhadj As Sy said in a
statement.
"It is the most vicious of vicious spirals," he added.
Earlier, a U.N.-backed report said conflict-ridden South
Sudan was no longer classified as being in famine although the
situation remained critical.
In Yemen, war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced
more than 3 million others and ruined much of the impoverished
country's infrastructure, pushing nearly half its provinces on
the verge of famine, according to the U.N..
In Nigeria, some 1.5 million people are on the brink of
starvation in the northeast regions, hit by an eight-year
insurgency by Boko Haram Islamists.
In Somalia, more than 3 million people do not have enough to
eat as the country suffers the effects of repeated rain failures
and decades of conflict.
