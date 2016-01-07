LONDON, Jan 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A toilet that
does not need water, a sewage system or external power but
instead uses nanotechnology to treat human waste, produce clean
water and keep smells at bay is being developed by a British
university.
The innovative toilet uses a rotating mechanism to move
waste into a holding chamber containing nano elements. The
mechanism also blocks odours and keeps waste out of sight.
"Once the waste is in the holding chamber we use membranes
that take water out as vapour, which can then be condensed and
available for people to use in their homes," Alison Parker, lead
researcher on the project, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The pathogens remain in the waste at the bottom of the
holding chamber, so the water is basically pure and clean."
Cranfield University is developing the toilet as part of the
global "Reinvent the toilet Challenge" launched by the Bill and
Melinda Gates Foundation.
Nanotechnology is the science of creating and working with
materials about one nanometer wide, or one-billionth of a metre.
A human hair is about 80,000 nanometres wide.
Parker said that despite "significant" interest from
developed countries, the toilet is being designed with those in
mind who have no access to adequate toilets.
According to the U.N. children's agency UNICEF and the World
Health Organization (WHO) 2.4 billion people, mostly in rural
areas, live without adequate toilets.
Poor sanitation is linked to transmission of diseases such
as cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, hepatitis A, typhoid and
polio, the WHO says.
Cranfield University says its toilet is designed for a
household of up to 10 people and will cost just $0.05 per day
per user.
A replaceable bag containing solid waste coated with a
biodegradable nano-polymer which blocks odour will be collected
periodically by a local operator, it says.
Initial field testing of the toilet is likely to take place
later this year, Parker said.
